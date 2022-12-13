A sea of gowned and capped graduates filled QEII Square, Albury, on Tuesday morning, as hundreds of university students marked the end of their studies.
Nearly a thousand people attended the Albury-Wodonga Charles Sturt University graduation ceremony, with proud supporters making up more than two thirds of the adoring crowd.
"[I'm] looking forward to crossing the floor and breathing a sigh of relief that it is finally done after a 12 year saga," graduate Richard Gardiner said of achieving his Bachelor of Emergency Management after taking a seven-year break.
He and colleague Lisa Marie Jackson work together in emergency management at the Victorian State Control Centre. Ms Jackson graduated on Tuesday with an intelligence analysis masters.
"I started shortly after the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires. I felt inspired to have some formal study in emergency management," Mr Gardiner said.
Nursing graduate and Albury local Stephanie Howes' nursing degree will see her progress from an enrolled nurse to registered nurse.
"It can open a lot of doors," Ms Howes said.
"There is more opportunity for a registered nurse."
Her friend Hayley Gardner also graduated from nursing at the ceremony. The two completed their online studies in June, two months before the Victorian government announced its expanded free degrees and upskilling program for nurses and midwives.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There is no doubt. I've moved to Melbourne for my job," Ms Gardner said.
Graduates walked the floor to be presented with degrees across an array of disciplines, including allied health, nursing, education and psychology.
"Our graduates have traversed some exceptionally challenging circumstances through their studies, so it is especially meaningful for us to be able to be together with them and their families to celebrate," Professor Quinn said.
Matt Spencer's nursing degree complements the health worker focus of his family. His partner, Laura Zagorski, is a GP at the medical centre in Mount Beauty where the two are raising their children.
Mr Spencer said he will start work with Albury Wodonga Health from February next year after working in Falls Creek ski patrol inspired him to study nursing.
"From responding to injured people, I wanted to know more so I looked at paramedicine and nursing," Mr Spencer said.
"We have had COVID and having the kids and I work full time as well," Dr Zagorski said.
"I'm very proud of him because it has been a trek."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.