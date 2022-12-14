BORDER band Cherry Chain is finishing the year on a high after only six months of performing together.
It dropped its first single Lace Up yesterday.
The four-piece pop-rock outfit will perform its last gig for the year at Sodens Hotel in Albury on Friday night.
Cherry Chain is made up of Border musicians: Olivia Britton (lead vocalist), Jack Mills (lead guitarist), Mitch Csorba (bass guitar) and Blake Furness (drums).
Britton said Lace Up was a real collaboration between band members.
Mills wrote the music two years ago and Britton added the lyrics and melody.
"We wanted to write a song about having a good time and not letting any negativity stand in the way," Britton said.
Furness said Simon McKenna from Albury Sound Studios recorded and mixed the track.
"It was a very fluent process in how it came together," he said.
Britton added: "Simon really solidified what we had in mind."
Cherry Chain performed its debut gig to a full house at Birddog in Albury in May.
They have earned a reputation for their energy on stage and broad appeal.
Furness said they played a wide range of covers while building a repertoire of their own music.
They performed everything from Katy Perry and Avril Lavigne to 1980s rock anthems and much in between.
"We're trying to hit as many different age demographics are we can," he said.
Cherry Chain will perform at Sodens Hotel on Friday night, live and free. Exit: Ego will open from 9pm with Cherry Chain from 10pm.
