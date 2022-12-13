The Hume and Tallangatta and District league grand finals will be played on separate weekends next year.
The Hume league has released its official draw with its decider on Saturday, September 23 - a week after the Tallangatta league showpiece.
The Ovens and Murray will host its biggest match of the season the day after the Hume league grand final on the Sunday.
Osborne hosting Howlong and the clash between Holbrook and Jindera will be the highlight of the opening round which commences a week after Easter on April 15.
The grand final rematch between Holbrook and Osborne is set for round three which is likely to decide which side can lay claim to the tag of early premiership favourite.
Both sides are expected to once again prove hard to beat for the flag after keeping departures to a minimum while adding further signings.
The draw is once again seeded, based on the club championships in preference to the final ladder positions in senior football.
There will be two byes throughout the season.
The first to coincide with the long weekend in June and the second in early July which falls during the second week of school holidays.
League president Phil Bouffler said the feedback from clubs had been positive after viewing the draft draw.
"We start the week after Easter and the Tallangatta league starts a week before, so the grand finals won't clash next year, which was a priority," Bouffler said.
"Both leagues have Easter off which was a popular decision.
"Then the two byes are the Queens Birthday long weekend and again a month later during the school holidays.
"That was the two most requested dates by clubs and when people like to get away for the weekend the most.
"The draw is seeded on the club championship which provides a fairer draw for all the sides involved and not just the senior football.
"If clubs are playing each twice and want to swap venues for whatever reason, the league has no issue."
