The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Hume league releases is official draw for 2023

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook players and supporters celebrate their upset grand final victory over Osborne. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Hume and Tallangatta and District league grand finals will be played on separate weekends next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.