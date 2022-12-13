No swimming, fishing and other recreational activities are recommended at Lake Hume, as high levels of blue-green algae see the toxic site plastered with a red alert.
Water NSW issued the advisory on Tuesday to the untreated water at Hume Dam, saying the caution would remain in place until monitoring and test results could confirm the risk had diminished.
"It is not possible to predict how long the algae will remain at high levels," Water NSW said.
"Regular monitoring will continue, and the alert will be lifted as soon as the high levels of algae dissipate."
The algal bloom also poses a risk to livestock, pets and other animals, with Water NSW providing food safety advice for fishers.
"People should not consume mussels or crayfish from red alert warning areas. Before consumption, any fish caught in an area subject to red alert should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water," Water NSW said.
"Livestock owners are advised to check stock water supplies and remove stock from foreshores where surface scum is visible or blue-green algae is suspected.
"Blue-green algae is potentially toxic and may cause gastroenteritis in humans if consumed, while skin and eye irritations can also occur after contact. Boiling the untreated water does not remove algal toxins."
Water NSW stated it could not predict how long the red alert would remain in place or how long the algae levels would remain dangerously high.
Blue-green algae can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions of water flow and levels of sunlight.
