The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Another blue-green algae red alert advisory for Lake Hume, says Water NSW

AG
By Alice Gifford
December 13 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People have been advised against coming into physical contact with untreated water at Lake Hume because of red-alert levels of blue-green algae. Picture: MARK JESSER

No swimming, fishing and other recreational activities are recommended at Lake Hume, as high levels of blue-green algae see the toxic site plastered with a red alert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.