The Border Mail

Your guide to living and giving sustainably this Christmas

By Sarah Wallis
December 14 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes, it is possible to live and give sustainably at Christmas. This hybrid tree was made from a roadside weed and an artificial tree from the tip shop. Picture by Kirsten Coates

The best way to reduce your waste footprint this festive season is to slowdown, be thoughtful and buy less.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.