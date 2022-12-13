MAKING Wodonga racecourse's1926 grandstand safe is estimated to cost $1.5 million.
That is the amount that Wodonga Council has allocated over 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years for "works required to bring the grandstand up to building safety standards".
The stand has been closed to spectators since mid-2021 because of its condition.
Racing Wodonga applied recently to the council to have the grandstand demolished but was unsuccessful on various grounds, including its heritage value.
Its general manager Steve Wright said on Tuesday his organisation had not decided its next step and wanted more detail from the council on its reasons for the rejection.
He said Racing Wodonga had long-term plans for a function centre and applied for a demolition order to determine whether the grandstand may stay or go.
"We haven't had designs done or had it costed but for the sort of of complex we would be looking at, it would probably cost about $4 million," Mr Wright said.
The grandstand has cracks through its concrete steps and timber posts rotting.
"It needs a lot of work and a lot of money spent on it," Mr Wright said.
Wodonga Historical Society committee member Uta Wiltshire said she was "thrilled" at the council's decision which followed an objection to demolition being lodged by the Royal Historical Society of Victoria.
"We've got to protect our heritage because once it's gone, it's gone," Mrs Wiltshire said.
She wants the stand fixed to allow spectators to return.
The grandstand is the subject of a heritage overlay which means council permission is required for any modifications.
