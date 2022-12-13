The Border Mail
Wodonga Council flags how much money needs to be spent to repair grandstand at racecourse

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 2:06pm
Racing Wodonga's Steve Wright stands in front of the historic grandstand with the Wodonga Gold Cup. There are long term plans to erect a function centre which could overlook the winning post.

MAKING Wodonga racecourse's1926 grandstand safe is estimated to cost $1.5 million.

