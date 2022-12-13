BETTER signage, help points and free entry to public pools on risky days for drownings are high priorities in a new Albury Council safety plan.
The city's Inland Waterways Drowning Prevention Strategy 2022-2027 was this week unanimously adopted by councillors.
It was developed following recent Murray River drownings including that of Congolese refugee Julius Lunanga on Christmas Day last year.
The document lists 21 measures to improve safety and they are designated high, medium or low priority.
Top ranked initiatives include a signage system with emergency location numbers and having help points, which would be home to rescue equipment such as life rings, alongside waterways.
Having a learn-to-swim program and subsidised lessons for ethnic communities were also high priorities.
As was implementing an education program for culturally diverse young men, alien to the river's ways.
Trialling free pool entry at Albury and Lavington aquatic centres on high risk days for drownings is also classed as an urgent action.
They would cover times, such as Christmas eve and day, Boxing Day, New Year's eve and day and Australia Day, when the Murray River and Lake Hume would draw big numbers.
A specific timeframe for applying the 21 recommendations in the plan has not been set down.
To follow through on the installation of the help points, a consultant would be engaged to assess their feasibility, design and locations.
In supporting the blueprint, Albury councillor Jess Kellahan said she saw her role as making decisions in the best interests of the community and showing a duty of care.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It is essential that we investigate and action strategies to make people safe around inland waterways," Cr Kellahan said.
Having noted the number of people who have drowned in NSW, Cr Kellahan then reflected on the loss of Mr Lunanga, who she described "a vivacious young man".
"He was in year 11, studying towards his year 12 certificate and he should have graduated high school a few weeks ago (but) he sadly drowned in the Murray River cooling off with his friends and family," she said.
"These statistics I talk of are real people and the impacts are profound and long lasting."
Councillor Stuart Baker expressed alarm about the number of youngsters who may have not have had swimming lessons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's imperative that we continue to teach young people to swim," Cr Baker said.
"I note that with COVID over the last two years that a lot of those swimming lessons that would have happened to young people have been missed and we might be behind the eight-ball with where people have been with their swimming and we've just got to keep doing that.
"It's a whole-of-life process being able to understand the water, dams, the river, pools, all of those things."
Debate over the new strategy on Monday night followed a suspected drowning on Lake Mulwala on Sunday with Shepparton boy Jack Bird, 16, missing after his boat capsized near the Sebel resort at Yarrawonga.
Meanwhile, the council has awarded a $5.9 million tender to Wodonga's Southern Cross Developers to erect a new sorting hub for recycling building materials at the Albury tip.
The development is expected to take the re-use of such waste at the tip from 15 per cent to more than 60 per cent with more advanced sorting techniques used.
Machinery is due to be installed at the new warehouse in mid-2023 with the entire project to take 43 weeks.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.