Albury Council sets out plan to tackle drownings after tragedies on the Murray River

By Anthony Bunn
December 14 2022 - 3:00am
Searchers and divers from emergency services on the Murray River in the days after Julius Lunanga drowned in Albury nearly 12 months ago.

BETTER signage, help points and free entry to public pools on risky days for drownings are high priorities in a new Albury Council safety plan.

