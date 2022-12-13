The Border Mail
David Hassan joins Oakleigh Cannons after leaving Murray United

Updated December 13 2022 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Murray United alumnus David Hassan is off to Oakleigh Cannons. Picture by Mark Jesser

David Hassan has signed for Oakleigh Cannons.

