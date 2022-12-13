David Hassan has signed for Oakleigh Cannons.
Hassan, the former Murray United player, will test himself in NPL1 next season after a successful trial period with the Melbourne outfit.
"I saw the opportunity on their Facebook page, a link to their trials, and I begged my Mum to give me permission to go," Hassan revealed.
"I want to challenge myself and I feel this will be a big challenge for me.
"Oakleigh Cannons are in NPL1 and I haven't played in NPL1 before, so it's going to be a new sort of test.
"I will gain new experiences by doing this as well as having a great club with great players and coaches."
He played for St Pats in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association before joining Murray, where his game went to the next level.
"I love Murray United so much," Hassan said.
"It is my home, always, and I will never forget that.
"I just want to keep challenging myself and play and become the best player in the world one day."
Murray's U18s finished sixth out of 10 sides in NPL3 North/West last season.
