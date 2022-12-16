The chair of the Albury-Wodonga headspace consortium has called for the youth mental health organisation to establish a separate hub across the river at Albury.
Stuart Baker, who also sits on the board of Australians for Mental Health, said a physical headspace presence at Albury would help alleviate barriers faced by young people in NSW accessing the Victorian-based facility.
Problems with public transport links and the geographic location of the Wodonga centre in High Street had seen the number of clients "skewed" towards Victoria, according to Mr Baker.
He revealed both Albury and Murray high school principals had said the need for a headspace accessible to students on this side of the border was "desperate".
The consortium, which includes representatives from Yes Unlimited, Junction Support Services, local Aboriginal health services, Albury Wodonga Health and Gateway, has discussed the issue at several meetings.
Mr Baker flagged the proposal at the national headspace forum earlier this month, including talks with chief executive Jason Trethowan.
"This is us realising we need a physical presence in Albury; we already have a satellite headspace in Wangaratta," Mr Baker said.
"We want to see what traction we can get on a shop-front at Albury.
"We have more than half the population (of young people) in Albury but they aren't necessarily accessing headspace."
Headspace Albury Wodonga programs manager Leah Tylee said additional resources for services in Albury was "welcome and supported".
She confirmed there were wait lists locally and that "we are outgrowing our current space".
"Additional facilities would enable us to support so many more young people in our region," Ms Tylee said.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley said youth on both sides of the border needed equal opportunity to access the service.
"When a location for the Border's headspace was first being decided, I received assurances that an outreach or 'visiting' service could be made available to Albury and other smaller communities," Ms Ley said.
"This valuable facility needs to be accessible for all young people who need it.
"If that is not happening, then headspace's model of care must be updated and localised to make sure it does."
