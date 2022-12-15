Megan Sutton loves hats.
From a princess to a pirate or a wondrous wizard, she's donned a fabulous array of head-wear during her more than 25 years as a primary school teacher.
"Teachers wear so many hats; that's probably why I love them," she laughs.
Her wonderful assortment of dress-ups in class has endeared her to countless kindergarten kids and, as many parents attest, there's an almost magical quality about "Miss Sutton" that cultivates a love of learning in her students.
For Ms Sutton, the ability to shape and nurture young minds comes down to teaching the individual.
"It's the love of every child in your class," she explains.
"That you can be there for each child and provide the attention they need within a classroom environment."
Pastoral care is a "huge" component of that.
The local junior school teacher believes it's important to know your students emotionally as well as academically.
"I want to hear about your pet dog; I want to take that time," she explains.
"If you know your students really well, they will give you their all."
It's about their emotional wellbeing - it's about their hearts.- Megan Sutton
Interestingly, Ms Sutton's passion for her craft was ignited in far-flung Australia.
Born in Deniliquin, as a young woman she started university studying business.
She lasted a year and turned to teaching at Bendigo's La Trobe University ... "I wanted to make a difference".
Then she "scooted off to the Never Never", finishing her degree in the vast expanses of the outback with placements on Aboriginal missions near Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.
Her first job was at a little school in the "middle of nowhere" on the Yuendumu mission, teaching pre-school to Year 6.
"Some of the people still lived in teepees," she says.
"But they were so thankful and kind; they loved us and they loved sharing their traditions.
"Every Friday they would take us out hunting, to collect berries, to teach us how to fish.
"The elders loved working with the teachers so we could educate the children together; they wanted to give them a future."
When she was awarded 'Graduate of the Year', Ms Sutton was "promoted" and got a job in Alice Springs.
But she had developed a love of Aboriginal people and their culture and would head bush again, moving to Cape York in Queensland to teach on the Pompuraaw mission.
The mission had a population of about 600 with only a handful of white people - medical staff, police and teachers.
It was a nine-hour drive to Cairns in the dry season and you could only fly in and out in the wet season.
"It was scary for a single white woman to be there by herself," Ms Sutton concedes.
"It was very remote; there were bars on the windows, crocs in the water and our food would come in by plane; we'd have to freeze our cheese and Lenard's chicken."
Ms Sutton learned to bake her own bread (it would get mouldy in the wet season and at $8 a loaf locally you made do yourself) but in reality the life lessons ran much deeper than that.
"It changed the way I developed as a teacher," she reflects.
Just getting the children to school had its challenges; teachers would collect kids in the school troopy and give them breakfast and clothes if needed (there were also showers on site).
Ms Sutton continued to be captivated by the "amazing" indigenous culture.
"You don't hear that they go hunting and catch kangaroo to cook on the fire; we're not made truly aware of these traditional ways," she marvels.
"They embraced us because we came to them - to their communities."
It was on this remote mission, Ms Sutton would teach a profoundly deaf boy; the pair spent a week in Cairns where "we learnt how to sign together".
It was a difficult decision to leave her posting there but at the same time she admits it's hard to sustain such a remote lifestyle.
After a stint at Airlie Beach, Ms Sutton found her way to the Border and Wodonga's Melrose Primary School where she taught for 10 years.
She says the school values emotional intelligence and recognises there's more to teaching than academic outcomes.
It's something that has stayed with her - the focus on the "whole child".
That and the importance of a child feeling confident about their learning, no matter where they are academically.
It's in part the reason Ms Sutton has recently set up a coaching business in addition to her teaching work.
She's particularly interested in school readiness and is offering a five-week program providing pre-school children with a taste of classroom life.
It's a one-hour mini school session; from waving goodbye at the door and hanging up your bag to sitting at a table and chairs and working on skills needed for the busy classroom environment.
"Building independence is vital," Ms Sutton states.
"Fine motor skills are also important - cutting, colouring, drawing - as well as social and emotional awareness.
"Teachers don't need them to be academically ready - we do that."
Whether it's coaching for sport or school, Ms Sutton says the purpose is to build confidence and "worthiness" in the young person.
"That's where I see my role as a learning coach," she says.
"Even the smallest thing can make a difference. It's about their emotional wellbeing - it's about their hearts."
