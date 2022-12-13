The Border Mail
Accused drug dealers both refused bail in Albury court after raid

By Albury Court
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 2:34pm
Police uncovered a large amount of drugs last week. Picture supplied

A second man has been remanded in custody as part of an investigation into large scale drug dealing.

