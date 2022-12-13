Albury Racing Club attracted record numbers for the second of its festive meetings last weekend.
More than 2000 racegoers enjoyed perfect weather as dozens of Border businesses held Christmas functions.
Chief executive officer, Steve Hetherton, said the club was grateful for the support of local businesses.
"It was a huge day for the club," Hetherton said.
"It was our biggest Christmas race day that the club has ever held.
"The festive meetings are growing and the feedback we got from patrons was how enjoyable the day was and how great the atmosphere was."
It was a timely boost for the club who recently lost four meetings in a row with the wet weather forcing Racing NSW to abandon dozens of meetings throughout the state.
"No doubt losing four meetings does have an impact on your bottom line," he said.
"So results like the weekend go a long way to helping square the ledger.
"I think the weekend proved how much the weather impacts crowds.
"The club prides itself on providing a great venue and platform for people to come and enjoy themselves and celebrate in safe surroundings with plenty of entertainment both on and off the track.
"But you still need luck with the weather and when that happens, you can attract big crowds like the weekend."
Hetherton revealed the club's festive meetings had grown in popularity and were now the third biggest crowd wise behind its award winning cup carnival and the Country Championships.
"No doubt these festive meetings are now on the podium as one of the three biggest days the club has," he said.
"Obviously cup day is our biggest followed by the Country Championships which will return in February after two years at Wagga.
"The Christmas meetings would now be our third biggest meeting of the year.
"But it's a different sort of crowd that you attract to the Country Championships.
"The Country Championships attracts more people involved in the industry compared to the Christmas meetings which is predominantly more of a social crowd.
"These meetings are about celebrating the festive season but it also showcases racing.
"I spoke to plenty of racegoers on the day who hadn't been to the Albury racecourse before, so it's a great opportunity for the club."
The club started renovations on its track this week which is expected to take a month to complete.
Its next meeting will be on January 10 with the Country Championships to be staged on Saturday, February 25.
