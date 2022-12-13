A NEW "tourism drawcard" playground at Chiltern featuring a climate theme with rainbow structures for children to climb is the subject of a draft plan to be released for public exhibition.
Two councillors at last night's Indigo Shire Council meeting questioned the timing of such a project and its potential real cost of $15 million to ratepayers at a time when roads needed to be repaired.
Councillors were told the Chiltern Destination Playspace Project was funded by the Victorian government's Investment Fast Track fund.
The project named Climb-it has a weather-based theme and several "rainbow and clouds" climbing frames and swimming pools.
Speaking for the motion, councillor Emmerick Teissl described the project as "visionary". "The plan is both appealing, new, and not available in any of the towns around and it would make Chiltern a destination place," he said. "It would enhance the community and Indigo Shire greatly."
Councillor Diane Shepheard said: "When I saw this design, it is aspirational, it's amazing, I thought, wow ... I would bring people to this place. I like the 'climb-it' because most of the features like the rainbow and clouds climbing frame, the hot pools, it looks like a fun place to play. This is the sort of thing people are going to come to from within the shire and outside the shire."
Councillor Roberta Horne, however, expressed doubts.
"I am concerned about the timing," she said. "We are in a repair and recovery mode and I wonder if our communities who are recovering from flooding and COVID are really looking for this type of development at this point in time."
Deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney said the project sounded impressive but questioned its cost.
"This is something very special, it is visionary," Cr Gaffney said. "We're told that the concept design costing is $11 million.
"We've also been told that to deliver this it would be closer to $15 million and could be more. It certainly rivals a lot of places in Australia, and when you look at the plan, called Climb-it ... it's got a resort style pool for year-round use.
"The amount of money that we would need to spend is more than our entire infrastructure budget. I'm not against spending but just the amount of money ... and whether it fits in with Indigo Shire ... money is a serious issue and, $15 million - boy."
The motion that the council review the design ahead of release for public exhibition for 60 days following the December council meeting was passed with two opposed, Cr Gaffney and Cr Horne.
Meanwhile, a motion to accept the Indigo Shire caravan parks master plans was passed, opposed by Cr Gaffney and Cr Horne.
