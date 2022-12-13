Excavation and demolition work has started on Rutherglen's historic Victoria Hotel which has been closed since June last year as part of a multi-million dollar plan to revamp the site.
Indigo Shire Council gave the green light for the redevelopment application two weeks ago to renovate the dining section, create meeting facilities and upgrade its accommodation of six rooms.
Owners Kate and Matt Halpin bought the Main Street freehold in mid-2021 and have promised to conserve the heritage significance of the building while remodelling the structure into a more upmarket venue.
The couple gained a $500,000 grant via the Victorian Government's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund on the premise of "playing an integral role in drawing new visitors to the Border and North East".
"We checked out the hotel last year and saw the potential and, while we want to spruce it up we certainly want to do it respectfully," Mrs Halpin, who is originally from Corowa, said.
"Our vision is to create a destination venue in the heart of the region, which can serve as a launching pad for travellers to explore Victoria's renowned High Country, or as a convenient meeting point for travellers between Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.
"We've been overwhelmed by the community warmth and support we've received for The Victoria since we arrived in Rutherglen in mid-2021. We intend to create a place that not only draws visitors to experience the Rutherglen village and surroundings, but also reinvent a landmark for the local community.
"We're inspired by the growing number of other like-minded operators who are contributing to Rutherglen's emergence as a gourmet food and wine, arts and culture and cycling tourism destination and we are committed to working together to grow the profile of the Rutherglen brand within new visitor segments."
Mrs Halpin said the hotel, which will have room for 300 patrons, will re-open mid-next year.
