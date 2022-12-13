The Border Mail
Renovation work on Rutherglen's Victoria Hotel starts after council approval

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated December 14 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:00am
How the Victoria Hotel is expected to look when it re-opens mid-next year. Picture supplied

Excavation and demolition work has started on Rutherglen's historic Victoria Hotel which has been closed since June last year as part of a multi-million dollar plan to revamp the site.

Ted Howes

