YOUR SAY: Support Wodonga hospital to rebuild for our future needs

Having attended Wodonga hospital emergency department in the early hours recently, I wish to say a heartfelt thank you!
The very professional behaviour of all, including the security officer in the temporary addition who collates your personal details, the triage nurse who is operating within that same area with the best of care possible, admission staff who are inside the existing hospital in a tired looking office, the very informative doctor who consults on a oversized recliner for your examination, hard-working, caring nurses who take pathology, organise your comfort, monitor and register your progressive vital signs and symptoms, the radiology staff who provide a explanation of what is required and the many more professional doctors who follow up all reports and medication needs. The cleaning staff also quietly make their way around the maze to empty bins and refill paper towels. These wonderful individuals throughout the ongoing hours are busily providing a valuable health service to anyone who finds themselves at their side.
All at the Wodonga hospital deserve to have a modern fully equipped environment so they can continue the wonderful work to our fast growing community.
Support Wodonga hospital to rebuild for our future needs.
If you sent a postal vote form in to the Victorian Electoral Commission, there is an issue you should know about.
When a legal document such as a postal vote is posted, the person posting it holds no more responsibility for it regardless of what you are told otherwise.
The reason for this is that there is a principle called the postal acceptance rule.
Put simply, a member of the public can't usually just walk into a secure Australia Post facility to track their letter or make sure that Aust Post's bags are going in the right direction. This means that the postal vote is legally valid as soon as posted.
In addition, there is no tear-off slip as with a registered mail envelope - technically both the VEC and AEC should supply this but they don't, placing full responsibility on them.
The electoral commission has been very evasive about this matter for some odd reason. If you have any problem with your vote not turning up to the VEC once posted, I suggest you advise them of the above.
The most compelling reason for building an entirely new hospital to service both Albury and Wodonga is that until the new hospital is operational, our two current hospitals will still be able to provide medical services to our community - without the disruption which construction cannot help causing.
We've already experienced several episodes of the utter chaos which ensues while expansions have been made to the current Albury hospital.
Surely avoiding that chaos is a major factor to be considered?
Sadly folks, I think we can all whistle Dixie until blue in the face waiting for a new, way overdue, much needed Albury-Wodonga hospital to materialise.
Victorian Premier "Denial" Andrews, the consummate carpetbagger, will resume normal telecast. He will continue to dig a large number of unnecessary holes in Melbourne as the Victorian hospital and ambulance system implodes around his underutilized ears.
We have more chance of seeing Elvis in Wodonga chowing down on a burger at Macca's then Andrews, spade in tow, turning a sod at the new greenfield hospital site.
I guess Vic voters, we reap what we sow.
The region has a fine selection of artisan and fine wines and Albury needs to be part of it and showcase it.
The potential to have a providore-style cafe in the botanic gardens should be explored.
A cafe that has local wines by the glass and local produce would be a tourism drawcard and benefit the fine botanic gardens. It would also lift the image of Albury around the fine region it is the gateway to!
Perhaps call the garden cafe "From The Vine".
Hopefully in their discussions in allowing more USA military personnel into Australia, that somewhere in these discussions that Julian Assange was mentioned and that Australia requested the USA cease their court actions and allow Julian Assange to return home peacefully?
One can only hope that Australia got something out of allowing more USA military involvement?
