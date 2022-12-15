The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Support Wodonga hospital to rebuild for our future needs

By Letters to the Editor
Updated December 15 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
One reader offers her heartfelt thanks to all at Wodonga hospital. Picture by Shutterstock

Thanks to all at Wodonga hospital

Having attended Wodonga hospital emergency department in the early hours recently, I wish to say a heartfelt thank you!

