YOUR SAY: Support Wodonga hospital to rebuild for our future needs

The very professional behaviour of all, including the security officer in the temporary addition who collates your personal details, the triage nurse who is operating within that same area with the best of care possible, admission staff who are inside the existing hospital in a tired looking office, the very informative doctor who consults on a oversized recliner for your examination, hard-working, caring nurses who take pathology, organise your comfort, monitor and register your progressive vital signs and symptoms, the radiology staff who provide a explanation of what is required and the many more professional doctors who follow up all reports and medication needs. The cleaning staff also quietly make their way around the maze to empty bins and refill paper towels. These wonderful individuals throughout the ongoing hours are busily providing a valuable health service to anyone who finds themselves at their side.