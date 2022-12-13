North Albury shrugged Belvoir aside with a real show of strength in Tuesday night's top-of-the-table clash at Kelly Park.
The Eagles started the evening unbeaten and leading the way in Pool A but were handed an eight-wicket beating in a touch over two hours.
Belvoir closed their 20 overs 113 all out and the total wasn't even close to troubling a Hoppers side who knocked off the runs with almost six overs to spare.
Matt Condon led from the front, blasting 47 off just 24 balls with four sixes and five fours as the Eagles bowlers were dispatched to all corners.
Ben Fulford continued his good form with an unbeaten 29, sharing a partnership of 44 with Anthony Hartshorn, who was 24 not out when North Albury wrapped up a comprehensive victory.
Angus Sinclair (29), Josh Wood (24) and Will McCarty all got starts but none went on to score big as the Hoppers chipped away with the ball.
Haydyn Roberts picked up 4-34 from his four overs while there were two wickets for Tom Hemsley and one each for Blake Elliott and Tim Hartshorn.
St Patrick's were equally impressive as they marched to a nine-wicket win over Albury at Billson Park.
Replying to the home side's 8/116, the undefeated Pool B leaders surged to victory inside 12 overs with Tendai Chisoro teeing off at the top of the order.
The big Zimbabwean clubbed six maximums and three fours during a truly destructive knock which saw him score 64 off just 29 balls.
Chisoro and Neil Smith (43 not out) put on 103 for the first wicket as St Patrick's made it four wins from four.
East Albury picked up their first win of the competition, successfully chasing against New City for the second time in four days.
The Phoenix made 7/142 at Alexandra Park, where South African Eben Botha raced to 59 off 36 balls with eight fours and two sixes.
But the visitors didn't have enough runs to play with and the Crows reached their target in the 17th over, with six wickets in hand.
Opener Gagan Preet Singh hit 48 off 37 balls, before Matt Tom (24 off 20) and Darren Keenes (17 off 14) saw East Albury comfortably home.
It's now seven wins in a row for Tallangatta after they saw off Wodonga by seven wickets at Rowen Park.
Ian Roberts top-scored with 39 for the Dogs in a total of 8/130 as Jeevan Mendis picked up 3-19 before Shoaib Shaikh showed his class with the bat for the Bushies.
Shaikh blasted 52 off 36 balls, including three sixes, before Mendis (28) and Matthew Oswell (28) finished the job for Tallangatta with 14 balls to spare.
