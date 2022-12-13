A Tallangatta Valley man has been charged over a fatal crash in Bonegilla in March.
Police said Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives laid the charge, which related to a single-vehicle crash on Murray Valley Highway on March 24, just after 2.30pm.
"Sadly one of the passengers, a 93-year-old woman from Cooranbong, died at the scene," police said in a statement.
"The other two occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries."
Police said a 63-year-old man from Tallangatta Valley was charged on Monday with dangerous drive cause death.
He has been bailed to attend the Wodonga Magistrates Court on March 9, 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.