A Border school which prides itself on sustainability has its own tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II through the planting of a tree.
Lavington Public School secured a $15,000 grant to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, celebrated in June before her death in September, with the aim to create a legacy of tree plantings to provide more shade for students and additional habitat for native fauna.
Frank Calabria, who heads the school's hands on learning program, said a plaque will also be installed where the tree was planted to commemorate the Queen.
The environmental coordinator said there would also be scope to clean up the section of Bungambrawatha Creek, which runs along the back of the school.
"Essentially it was a good chance to do some rehabilitation of the area, get some native plants growing, improve habitat and get the kids involved," Mr Calabria said.
"It's an extracurricular activity, but purposeful, hands on learning can draw out great educational outcomes."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
