Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

December
16
Jared Buckley, SS&A Albury, 6.30pm
Murray Youth Performing Arts presents Coppelia, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Regular Boys, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Cherry Chain with Exit: Ego, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Marc Paola, SS&A Albury, 9pm to 1am
17
Murray Youth Performing Arts presents Coppelia, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
James Oswald, SS&A Albury, 6.30pm
Overtime, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Look Sharp, SS&A Albury, 9pm to 1am
18
Confidance Academy presents A Decade of Dance, The Cube Wodonga, 4pm
Blue Train, Commercial Club Albury, 5.30pm
23
Rock Tones, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
30
Three of a Kind, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
31
Syndicate, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Email listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
