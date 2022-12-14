THE fate of a 22.5-metre high residential block, planned for inner west Albury, will be decided by the NSW Land and Environment Court.
Its developer Travis Barker said yesterday he had lodged an appeal with the court after Albury councillors in September rejected the six-storey project in a 6-3 vote.
The art deco and cruise ship-inspired building, earmarked for the corner of Thurgoona and Pemberton streets, was recommended for approval by council staff.
Mr Barker said he was fighting the council's decision because he feels the project deserves consent.
"I believe that we had a recommendation from council staff and our development is a very good development and it should warrant approval," Mr Barker said.
Asked how he felt about his prospects of succeeding with his appeal, Mr Barker was upbeat.
"I'm confident," he said.
"We had a recommendation from the planners and we got the 'no' vote from political pressure.
"The people of the public haven't got the experience of planners and they (councillors) obviously take on public opinion."
Architect Simon Pedler drew an analogy between the building's lack of a setback to the walls of Beechworth's former prison.
Councillors later refused the application due to it being inconsistent with a NSW planning policy for apartments on neighbourhood character grounds, scale and privacy and Albury's development control plan due to streetscape compatibility, setbacks and amenity.
The $11.5 million building was also seen as being inconsistent with the current and future character of the area.
Mayor Kylie King, deputy mayor Steve Bowen and Ashley Edwards, Darren Cameron, David Thurley and Stuart Baker opposed the block, while Alice Glachan, Jessica Kellahan and Daryl Betteridge supported it.
The council yesterday declined to comment on the appeal.
The exact timing for the appeal activity is unclear, but Mr Barker said if he was successful, work on the site would not begin until late 2024 or early 2025.
A six-month construction documentation phase would need to unfold if the legal argument did go in Mr Barker's favour.
