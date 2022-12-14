The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Chocolate Starfish brings Bat Out Of Hell national tour to Albury in summer

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
December 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chocolate Starfish will present Bat Out Of Hell Full Album at Albury Entertainment Centre on February 10.

WHEN Chocolate Starfish frontman Adam Thompson met his boyhood idol it was simply meant to be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.