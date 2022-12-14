WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Repeat offender amongst those sought by Albury police

Albury officers are seeking help to find several people with warrants out for their arrest.
Repeat offender Tacia Sinclair, has one outstanding warrant.
She lives in Wodonga but is being sought in NSW.
Sinclair is well known to police on both sides of the border, including for deception offences.
Aaron Mifsud, who has previously dated Sinclair, also has a warrant out for his arrest, but remains in custody in Victoria.
He has a history of violence.
Tyrone Stephens is also wanted on warrant.
A mugshot released by police shows him with a scruffy dark beard with a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Ronald Jones also has a warrant out for his arrest.
Anyone with information on those sought can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
