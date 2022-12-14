Landy claimed the last round of 2022 with a strong win over Wurtz in section 1 of Albury Tennis Association's ladies pennant on Tuesday.
Landy's Joan, Maxine Quinlivan, Jane van der Vliet and Sue Carlin overpowered the Wurtz side, winning five sets, 39 games to one set, 24 games.
Star's Sally Bulle, Merron Wilson, Jenny Kotzur and Kerrie Smith defeated Moore three sets apiece, 35 games to 31 games.
In section 2, Scammell's Abby Paton, Janny Molesworth and Toots Walkerden played soundly, defeating Semmler three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 19 games.
The match between Sheil and Aylmore went to a tie breaker, with Sheil narrowly winning two sets, 25 games to one set, 23 games.
In section 3, Cannon was triumphant over Jones, winning three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 16 games.
Antone won marginally against Huckstepp two sets, 24 games to one set, 20 games. Antone was undefeated.
