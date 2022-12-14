The Border Mail

Landy powered past Wurtz in Albury Tennis Association's ladies pennant

By Trish Moore
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:57pm, first published 12:33pm
Helen Curtis was part of the only double to win a set for Wurtz.

Landy claimed the last round of 2022 with a strong win over Wurtz in section 1 of Albury Tennis Association's ladies pennant on Tuesday.

