The Border Mail

St Pat's Chill defeats Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association tennis

By Trish Moore
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:08pm, first published 12:50pm
Albury Warriors' Ben Tari put in a wholehearted effort in doubles, but St Pat's Chill dominated the singles for a big win. Picture by James Wiltshire

St Pat's Chill dominated the singles to race past Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section 1 men's on Saturday.

