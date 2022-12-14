In section 3, all matches were one-sided between Albury Greys, Thurgoona Wolves, Forrest Hill Blues and Wodonga Knights against Wodonga Pirates, Glenly, Thurgoona Bears and Forrest Hill Tigers, where wins of five sets to one set were posted by the former teams against the latter respectively. Grey's Stuart Gadd and Ken Reid; Thurgoona Wolves' Ian Llewelyn and James Matheson; Forrest Hill Blue's Phil Sticker and Mick Glabbatz and Wodonga Knights' James Plested and Zach Tamburini won all sets for their teams.