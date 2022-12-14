St Pat's Chill dominated the singles to race past Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section 1 men's on Saturday.
Despite two close doubles between Chill's Lewis Ahern and Andrew Healy and Albury Warriors' Ben Tari and Michael Reid, Ahern and Healy were dominant in the singles in winning four sets, 28 games to nil sets, 11 games. The win put Chill on top of the ladder, ahead of Albury Myth.
In section 2, the closest match in the sections was played between Albury Heart's Zac Smith, Jack Hoffman, Brett Kohlhagen and Chris Mitchell, who narrowly overcame Wodonga Bushrangers four sets, 44 games to three sets, 37 games. Keiran Barber starred, winning all sets.
The derby between Forrest Hill Galahs' David Lake, Graham Wurtz, Jayden Daniher and Bruce Phillips, and Forrest Hill Wombats' Ashley Wurtz, Peter Simpson, Michael McMahon and Greg Tuck resulted in the former winning five sets, 48 games to two sets, 35 games. Phillips and Wurtz won all sets for the Galahs. Wodonga Raiders were defeated by St Pat's five sets, 47 games to two sets, 39 games.
Albury Gold's James Starr, Paul Grover, Graeme Barned and Peter Penny shone against Thurgoona Sharks, claiming all seven sets and 56 games to nil sets, 28 games.
In section 3, all matches were one-sided between Albury Greys, Thurgoona Wolves, Forrest Hill Blues and Wodonga Knights against Wodonga Pirates, Glenly, Thurgoona Bears and Forrest Hill Tigers, where wins of five sets to one set were posted by the former teams against the latter respectively. Grey's Stuart Gadd and Ken Reid; Thurgoona Wolves' Ian Llewelyn and James Matheson; Forrest Hill Blue's Phil Sticker and Mick Glabbatz and Wodonga Knights' James Plested and Zach Tamburini won all sets for their teams.
In section 4 mixed, Thurgoona Panthers' Roy and Chloe Costello and Archer Stow were down one set to two sets before regrouping and winning the remaining three sets strongly 6-1, 6-1, and 6-2. They defeated Forrest Hill Cats four sets, 29 games to two sets, 17 games.
Thurgoona Lions' Christian Blathe, Olivia Smith and Jake Baker were in supreme form against Thurgoona Dolphins, posting a six sets, 36 games to nil sets, nil games win.
In the section 1 ladies, two sets and two games split Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Sandra Rouvray, Sandra Allen and Rhonda Wilson, defeating Thurgoona Jade four sets, 38 games to two sets, 36 games.
Forrest Hill's Janelle Hartwig, Carolyn Shaw and Maxine Quinlivan opened with two strong wins in the first two sets, 9-1 and 9-2, against Wodonga Diamonds, earning them the win two sets, 24 games to one set, 12 games.
