The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Superintendent Paul Smith hoping to see more mature age recruits consider move to police force

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 15 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Superintendent Paul Smith welcomes an array of incentives announced by the NSW government this week aimed at attracting more recruits to the force.

Efforts to make training for future NSW police officers more affordable and adaptable could open the door to mature age recruits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.