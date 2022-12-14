Efforts to make training for future NSW police officers more affordable and adaptable could open the door to mature age recruits.
That's the belief of Murray River Police District Commander, Superintendent Paul Smith, after the NSW government this week announced $17 million in support to open up faster and flexible study pathways.
Next year, those looking to join the police force will receive a $3000 on-campus allowance, while the university certificate in workforce essentials, a four-week prerequisite program for applicants, will be discounted by around $1800 to $700.
A reduction in the entry level component from eight to four weeks will also allow budding officers to attend the NSW Police Force Academy in Goulburn to complete an associate degree in police practice sooner.
Field placements will also be introduced in the first session of learning to give recruits a feel for what it's like to be a police officer.
"I've been in the force over 35 years and our demographics have changed. We still get a lot of young officers, which is great, but we have lost of a lot more mature applicants, through various reasons," Superintendent Smith said.
"Some of these changes may assist more mature recruits to look at the NSW Police force as a career change.
"From my experience, those local people who come back to local areas after a career change tend to stay, and that's certainly what we benefit from in regional areas."
Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said the funds were part of a $100 million package to recruit, retain and support officers.
"These new incentives put our recruits at the centre, cutting the cost of study and making it easier for them to work part or full-time while they study online," he said.
Charles Sturt University, which has a campus on the Border, has helped train NSW officers since 1998.
"Charles Sturt University looks forward to continuing its important partnership with the NSW Police Force and welcoming the first recruits under this exciting new scheme in January, 2023," vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon said.
Meanwhile, the Sunday service at Albury's St Matthews Anglican Church will be dedicated to all killed in the line of duty after the fatal shooting of two Queensland police in Wieambilla, west of Brisbane, on Tuesday.
Flags at Albury police station were flown at half mast on Tuesday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
