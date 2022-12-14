Sydney Thunder match-winner Gurinder Sandhu says the BBL's 'wow' factor is back and the club is desperate to interact with fans again at Lavington Sportsground on New Year's Eve.
The Big Bash started with a bang at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Tuesday night, with the Thunder beating Melbourne Stars by one wicket off the final delivery.
Sandhu won player of the match with 2-23 from four overs and an unbeaten 20, which included a six off the third-last ball to realistically decide the result.
The Big Bash in now in its 12th year and after a stunning start has struggled in recent years, due to a number of factors, including the length of the season, lack of involvement from Australian Test cricketers, such as David Warner and Steve Smith, while COVID's impact can't be underestimated.
But speaking just hours after his starring role, Sandhu says the buzz has returned.
"There's a normal vibe back, the energy, the excitement for everyone, last night was a great start and hopefully it gets better and better," he enthused.
The Thunder hosts Hobart Hurricanes in a history-making moment for the Border on December 31 as it will be the region's first competition match.
"We're excited to get back there, it should be a great game," he offered.
"I played a Border Bash (practice game) there a few years ago and that was awesome, it was a great stadium, the ground was awesome, it was a nice size and the fans were great."
Sandhu and his team-mates will be stunned by the complex after a $19.6 million redevelopment made it one of regional Australia's finest.
The Big Bash has previously uncovered a host of personality players, including wizardry Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, and the Thunder revealed its own Afghanistan version in left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi, who snared 2-20 from four overs.
"He's a great bowler and had a dream debut, he's a pretty funny character, he doesn't say a lot, but when he talks, he's pretty funny," Sanhdu suggested.
Farooqi will face his countryman in the Thunder's next game on Friday night against Adelaide Strikers at Sydney Showground Stadium.
The Hurricanes start their campaign Friday evening against the Stars at the MCG.
Sandhu will carry confidence from his 'clutch' display.
"I feel like I'm pretty calm most of the time," he explained.
"We knew Beau Webster would bowl either the last or second last over, we just had to make sure we were there to face that last over, there was no point trying to pull the trigger too early."
