The Border Mail

Sydney Thunder match-winner Gurinder Sandhu says Big Bash buzz is back

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Thunder's Gurinder Sandhu struck a six and two fours to lead the team to a thrilling win over Melbourne Stars on Tuesday night. Picture by Getty Images

Sydney Thunder match-winner Gurinder Sandhu says the BBL's 'wow' factor is back and the club is desperate to interact with fans again at Lavington Sportsground on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.