An Albury real estate agent has rubbished the NSW government's plan to make rent bidding illegal by the end of this week.
George Bourdis, a property manager and sales consultant on the Border for more than 30 years, was disappointed with the decision to outlaw the practice where prospective tenants are invited by a landlord or agent to increase their rent offer for a dwelling to secure it.
Changes to regulations under the Property and Stock Agents Act 2002 will be applied to all new listings from Saturday.
"It should remain a free market, government shouldn't tamper in that aspect of things," Mr Bourdis said.
"It's all about supply and demand and it should be up to the respective parties.
"It's another classic example of the government getting involved in things that they probably should leave alone.
"I think everything's relevant. We can't expect things to remain at the same level when costs continue to go up for landlords.
"Those costs have to be covered somehow."
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the ban of rent bidding would help those seeking rental properties gain fair access to housing in a tight market.
"An advertised rental fee should be just that and we will take action to ensure rental bidding is outlawed," he said.
"The search for a rental property is tough enough without it turning into a bidding war that pushes people beyond their comfort level."
NSW Fair Trading will work with estate agents and landlords to enforce the new regulations.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
