The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Experienced Albury-Wodonga property manager George Bourdis disagrees with NSW government's rent bidding ban

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 15 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border property manager and estate agent of 34 years George Bourdis doesn't think the NSW government should tamper with the market by banning rent bidding.

An Albury real estate agent has rubbished the NSW government's plan to make rent bidding illegal by the end of this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.