THE saga over who will be the mayor of Wodonga for the next 12 months should be resolved next Monday.
The agenda for that night's council meeting was released on Wednesday and it has elections for the mayor and deputy mayor listed among the first items.
That follows a failed attempt to elect a mayor at a special meeting last month.
He has declined to say who he would support in a mayoral vote.
Deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer has been acting mayor in recent weeks.
One of his final duties in that role will be to give the mayoral address at Wodonga's Carols by Candelight at Willow Park on Sunday night.
