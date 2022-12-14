The Border Mail
Man jailed after shooting friend in face with sawn-off gun in Albury

By Albury Court
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:18pm, first published 5:30pm
Police search the area surrounding Joseph Dawson's unit on Holmwood Cross in Albury in May last year in a bid to find the sawn-off shotgun he blasted into Luke Coughlan's face. The gun was later found by a man walking his dog.

An Albury man who shot his friend in the face with a sawn-off shotgun will remain in prison until at least May 2024 after being sentenced over the incident.

