Man jailed after shooting friend in face with sawn-off gun in Albury

An Albury man who shot his friend in the face with a sawn-off shotgun will remain in prison until at least May 2024 after being sentenced over the incident.
Joseph Dawson received a minimum jail term of three years in the Albury District Court on Wednesday after blasting Luke Coughlan with the weapon.
Dawson had taken out the gun and was showing off when it was discharged into Mr Coughlan's face at close range.
The blast caused major damage to his face and jaw.
His jaw bone was shattered, teeth blown away, and glands, blood vessels and muscles were lacerated.
While Dawson had apologised following the incident and maintained it was an accident, he took steps after the incident to hide his offending.
He fled his unit and dumped the illegal firearm in a bush near Albury TAFE.
The weapon wasn't found until six months later.
He told others at the scene to tell police they had been the victim of a home invasion.
His partner, Maddie Styles, picked him up after police and paramedics attended and they left.
The victim was taken to Albury hospital and was placed on life support due to the location of his injuries before being flown to Melbourne.
The group maintained the story that they had been targeted in a home invasion.
"I know for a fact that Luke's not gonna say it's me," Dawson told police after returning to his home a few hours after the incident.
One of the group admitted to police what had happened.
Dawson was arrested on the same day of the shooting and has been in custody since.
A charge of possessing a loaded firearm endangering life had been admitted.
The victim underwent five surgeries between May and September last year, and suffers permanent disfigurement, nerve pain, and has problems eating and speaking.
Judge Sean Grant on Wednesday ordered Dawson serve a minimum of three years in custody, making him eligible for parole on May 1, 2024.
He ordered a maximum term of five years, which will expire in May 2026.
