Wodonga Carols returns to Willow Park

What a wonderful night is our Wodonga Carols by Candlelight.
In this 47th year, Wodonga Carols makes a return to Willow Park after two years online due to COVID restrictions.
Wodonga Brass is returning with its 35 strong brass band, supported by our Wodonga Carols Choir, but this year's show will look and sound a little different to years past.
Barbershop quartet Good Gravy will make a Willow Park debut, performing two new carols, with a previous Wodonga Carols performer returning for a special piano accompaniment not seen before at our Willow Park event.
This year's performance will include a host of new performers and new carols, welcoming the event back to Willow Park with a bang. Though, many of our traditional favourite carols remain, so you are sure to find yourself singing along once again under the stars.
The event will also host the widest range of food vans and vendors we've ever had, so you can pack a picnic, or enjoy what's on offer. And don't forget, buying a candle to support Albury Wodonga Health is a must.
Wodonga Carols Co-coordinator, Jacob Mildren, said he is excited to see our Border community come together again this Christmas.
"Wodonga Carols means something different to everybody, but every year, it is an opportunity for our family, our friends, but most importantly our community, to come together," Mr Mildren said.
"This year has again been challenging, but Wodonga Carols gives us all an opportunity to enjoy the company of those who matter most, while we sing and celebrate under the stars once again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.