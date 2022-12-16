Wangaratta Caravans and Marine celebrate a year to remember Advertising Feature

Wangaratta Caravans and Marine has enjoyed a successful year thanks to the support of the team. Picture supplied

No doubt about it, it's been a bumper year for Andrew and Kate Warton, who took over Wangaratta Caravans and Marine midway through last year. In the 18 months since, the level of success has exceeded all their expectations.



"We have really grown this business, which was always the plan, however we have really pushed it this year," said Andrew. "We have been selective with the brands and models of caravans, campers and boats we offer at Wangaratta Caravans and Marine, as we understand the importance of having and selling good quality products. If we are putting our name to it, it must be good!"

The business has taken giant leaps forward in a number of ways, as highlighted by the name change from Wangaratta Caravans to Wangaratta Caravans and Marine.



They now sell Makocraft and Moomba boats (the first one should arrive right before Christmas), meaning whatever your water adventure they have you covered.



The business has also been appointed a Yamaha Marine dealer (offering all the genuine marine parts), which Andrew and Kate describe as "such a big win for us".



"We really want to be able to offer our customers certainty and assurity of quality when purchasing from us," said Andrew. "Our goal is to be the largest and most trusted caravan and marine dealership in Australia, and we're really going in that direction even after this short amount of time."

With growth comes the need for expansion, a point not lost on Andrew and Kate. As savvy business owners, they understand the need to grow and plan for the future, and are currently extending the workshop to include a spacious six-bay workshop with a huge undercover area.



They are also building a new indoor showroom to house the Moomba wakeboarding boats.

Not forgetting their customers who are land-loving adventurers, Wangaratta Caravans and Marine sells Essential Caravans and Lumberjack campers, pods and hybrids, and is also a Dunbier trailer dealer.

The couple said their team's approachable customer service is a huge factor in their success. "We have very high standards and expectations," said Andrew.



"If we would not be happy about picking up or taking something home, then it simply does not go out.



"We really have the customer as our end focal point, and everything must be to the high level that we would expect."



Indeed, the Wartons are a caravanning and boating family who love the outdoors and resonate with their target market. "We understand it. And love it," said Andrew. "Nothing compares to passion and experience when you're selling or talking to customers."

Wangaratta Caravans and Marine had a successful presence at quite a few trade shows this year, the feedback on the company's award-winning stands a huge reflection of their place within the market.



"We're so proud of how we represent not only ourselves but the manufactures at our shows," said Andrew.

