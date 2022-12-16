Victory continues to lead in Wodonga Advertising Feature

Current and prospective families are encouraged to apply for an academic scholarship for students entering Years 7 and 10 in 2024. Picture supplied

Victory Lutheran College aims to inspire, motivate and empower students towards reaching their true potential, to achieve their own goals and to flourish as globally connected leaders.



We believe it is about engaging the minds of tomorrow's leaders today.



The College values being able to offer a quality education in our beautiful regional setting and is proud to offer a personalised educational experience for our students.

A recent report of Victoria's Top performing NAPLAN Schools published in the Herald Sun on Tuesday November 29, 2022 highlighted Victory Lutheran College as the leading school in Wodonga and surrounds.



Over the past five years, our primary NAPLAN results ranked Victory 38th in regional Victoria and 386th in the state.



Similarly, secondary results ranked Victory 11th in regional Victoria and 102nd in the state.

Whilst this five year NAPLAN trend is a positive affirmation of the amazing efforts of our students and staff over the past five years during some challenging times, we are just as excited to watch our current Year 12 graduates receive their results and explore their pathway options.



For some, the chance to try new things, new lines of work, travel or a gap year. For others, they will hit the ground running almost immediately as they have gained full-time work, apprenticeships and traineeships.



Whilst for others, education will continue as they enter a tertiary degree of their choice.

Our impressive VCE results continue to reflect the shared partnership between students and teachers and we congratulate the Class of 2022 on their amazing results, which, for the second year in a row, has 20.6 per cent of Year 12 achieving an ATAR of more than 90.

For current and prospective families, Victory continues to encourage all students to pursue their best.



An Academic Scholarship can provide valuable financial support to assist families to take advantage of educational opportunities.



While students should be able to demonstrate a high level of achievement in major curriculum areas, they should also possess a high level of all round ability and consideration will be given to a child's community spirit and potential to contribute to the overall life of the College.