The importance of adequate surgical planning cannot be underestimated when preparing for surgery. Long wait times for surgery and specialist consultations are unfortunately very common in rural and regional areas.



A patient's condition can materially change during this time, and it is important all information required is updated before undergoing surgery.



While the move to conducting health assessments by phone can be beneficial in some circumstances, it limits the scope of assessment that is able to be undertaken and increases the risk of conditions, symptoms or appropriate investigations being missed or disregarded. This can lead to poor health outcomes.

Informed consent is required before any surgical procedure is performed.



Informed consent includes being given accurate and relevant information regarding the surgery, (including any alternative surgical and non-surgical options available) and ensuring the patient understands the benefits and risks of the surgery.



It is important a patient understands this prior to consenting to surgery.



Where patients speak English as a second language it is important to ensure an interpreter is utilised where required.

The Kate Williams Medical Law Specialists team encounter common problems with surgical planning that lead to very poor surgical outcomes, which are often avoidable. Surgical planning includes: