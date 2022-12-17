The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate concerned by inmates calling violence victims from jail

By Wodonga Court
December 17 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate concerned by inmates calling violence victims from jail

A magistrate has expressed concern at the number of prisoners contacting family violence victims from behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.