Magistrate concerned by inmates calling violence victims from jail

A magistrate has expressed concern at the number of prisoners contacting family violence victims from behind bars.
Magistrate Ian Watkins this week told the Wodonga court there had been a string of recent cases where offenders and victims had spoken to each other on the phone despite court orders being in place.
While the prison system has measures in place to avoid the calls being made, with such conversations an offence if the intervention order bans contact, inmates are putting down false names on their contact lists to bypass the restrictions.
In one case in Wodonga on Tuesday, a 38-year-old man with a history of serious offending was charged after calling a protected person from jail last year.
The victim had a full no-contact order issued in court on June 28, 2020.
The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, was in custody at the Marngoneet Correctional Centre when he made several calls between March 17 and April 14 last year.
The victim was listed under the name Mel Smythe, with 100 calls made during the time period.
The details of the conversations varied, but included controlling behaviour, like asking the woman who she was with and whether she loved him.
The calls often escalated into arguments.
The conversations ended when the offender removed the victim from his call list.
Copies of the calls were given to police.
The man was questioned on September 13 and admitted to his actions.
He was charged with persistently breaching an intervention order, which he admitted to in court this week.
The man, who is bald with tattoos on his forehead and has a large beard, is serving time on other matters.
"I just want to change my life," he told Mr Watkins.
"I've turned Christian. I want to help people."
Mr Watkins said it was unclear whether police and prison authorities were getting better at detecting such offences from jail, but he had seen several recent cases.
"This charge is becoming common," he said.
"I never used to see this charge, of prisoners breaching intervention orders in custody.
"It's becoming very, very common.
"I've sentenced a couple of young blokes for this offence."
He said women should be safe from family violence perpetrators who are in custody.
The man said he wanted to move to Newcastle upon his release.
Mr Watkins imposed a three month term, served at the same time as his current sentence.
He said it was unclear if it would extend his time behind bars and was a matter for the parole board.
