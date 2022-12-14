Far-right figure Jarrad Searby wanted after skipping Wodonga court

A North East far-right figure has again had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Barnawartha man Jarrad Searby had been due in Wodonga court on Wednesday on several charges.
Magistrate Ian Watkins instead issued an arrest warrant when he failed to appear at the venue.
Details of the charges were not aired or released, but they had been listed for guilty pleas.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was charged by a detective from the Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit, and a member from the Seymour Highway Patrol.
His home was raided last year.
Anyone with information about Searby's whereabouts can call (02) 6049 2600.
