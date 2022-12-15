A string of violence including kicking a man to the head as he cowered on the ground has earned a Wodonga man not a single day in jail.
George Edward Webb-Rose has been handed a 14-month sentence, but he will get to serve this in the community.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she was prepared to have the 21-year-old serve the sentence as an intensive corrections order because of his efforts to self-rehabilitate.
Defence lawyer Louise Dart said her client accepted alcohol caused his violence so he no longer drank.
"Since ceasing alcohol use there hasn't been any further incidents of violence."
Earlier, Ms McLaughlin pointed to comments made by Webb-Rose, as part of a sentence assessment report, where he told NSW Community Corrections he didn't see the need to avail himself of their "services".
"It appears your client does not appreciate the position he's in," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said the report process was an extension of the court, not something where he could decide for himself whether he took part.
"He's facing a jail sentence today; it's just a matter of how he will serve that."
Webb-Rose, who has outstanding matters in Victoria, was sentenced on a charge of common assault.
His decision to plead guilty to the charge put him in breach of two community correction orders.
One was for a charge assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 11, 2020, and the second for an affray a week later.
The latest assault happened on New Year's Day a few hours after Webb-Rose and about 30 others gatecrashed a party in Victor Place, Lavington.
The victim came out of a bathroom where he had spent an hour with two women to tell a group of six people, including Webb-Rose, that he was "getting pretty tired", that he was staying in the unit to sleep and how he needed them to leave.
This angered Webb-Rose, who said he was "disrespectful".
The victim apologised, but Webb-Rose walked up and punched him to the jaw.
