A magistrate has ordered a young Thurgoona man who committed his 11th disqualified driving offence to immediately head home.
That came after Albury Local Court heard that Mark Anthony Brabyn had been found suitable for home detention.
The 28-year-old has had the possibility of full-time jail hanging over his head since early last month.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was warned at the time that should he not be found suitable, he would be heading to a jail cell.
"I've read the report (from NSW Community Corrections)," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said.
"He's suitable for home detention."
Ms McLaughlin told Brabyn, of Swallow Street, that on leaving court he had to return home and then make contact with Community Corrections, who would instigate and supervise the three-month detention order.
Ms McLaughlin imposed a 12-month ban, to take effect from January 26.
Brabyn was seen stationary, with a pillion passenger, on a black Honda 250cc motorcycle at the corner of Olive and Dean streets, Albury, on August 24 at 7.58am.
He was given a breath test then police discovered he had never held a motorcycle licence and that for a car he had only ever had a learner's licence, which was disqualified for 10 years from June 26, 2013.
Checks further revealed that he had lost his licence "numerous times" for driving while disqualified.
Parole for his previous jail term expired in June.
