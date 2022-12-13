The Border Mail
Tallangatta and District league releases 2023 fixture

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:15pm, first published December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Barton medallist Scott Meyer is yet to recommit for the Swans' premiership defence.

Defending premier Chiltern will unfurl its premiership flag in the opening round when it hosts Beechworth in what shapes as an early highlight to the Tallangatta and District league season.

