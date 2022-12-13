Defending premier Chiltern will unfurl its premiership flag in the opening round when it hosts Beechworth in what shapes as an early highlight to the Tallangatta and District league season.
The league released its draw on Wednesday.
The Swans captured their first flag this year since crossing to the competition but will have to overcome some key departures if they are to go back-to-back.
Brad Hibberson replaces Luke Brookes at the helm with brothers Tom and Nick Bracher the Swans' two biggest confirmed departures over the off-season so far.
Barton medallist Scott Meyer is also yet to commit for next season as he contemplates finishing his glittering career on the ultimate high.
Beechworth alongside Barnawartha were the only two sides to beat the minor premiers this year as the Swans finished on top of the ladder with a 16-2 record.
Beechworth is expected to be one of the Swans' biggest challenges for the flag after emerging as this year's biggest surprise packets.
The Bushrangers progressed to the preliminary final after spending more than a decade in the finals wilderness and have added further depth to their list since the end of the season.
The season commences on April 1 with a bye the following weekend for Easter for all sides with the exception of Rutherglen and Wahgunyah.
The neighbouring rivals have transferred their round nine clash to Good Friday in the hope of drawing a bumper crowd to coincide with the public holiday.
ALSO IN SPORT
Apart from Easter weekend, there will be two additional byes on May 20 and July 1.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek will host Dederang-Mt Beauty under lights in round four at Tangambalanga.
The following week in round five is the highly-anticipated grand final rematch between Chiltern and the Hawks.
The grand final will be held on September 16 and won't clash with the Hume league decider for a second consecutive year.
