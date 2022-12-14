Corey McCarthy is facing 12 months on the sidelines after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
The Holbrook premiership player will not be part of their flag defence, while his cricket season has been cut short after just six appearances.
McCarthy, who reached the CAW provincial grand final with Albury in March, had been preparing to chase success in both sports again in 2023 but those plans have now been scrapped.
He did the damage playing touch football in Holbrook.
"The one Tuesday night we haven't got cricket in Albury, I decided to play and I've done my knee," McCarthy rued.
"I've taken off and as I've gone to turn back the other way, it's just given way and me knee caved in.
"I heard a crack and a pop.
"There was a sharp pain straight away so I knew 'this can't be good.'"
McCarthy went home that night but couldn't walk the next day and an MRI scan confirmed his worst fears.
"It's so disappointing, especially with the rest of the cricket season to come and I probably won't get to play footy next year either," he said.
"It's shocking (not getting) to defend the flag.
"I've got two options but it's more looking towards surgery, which is nine to 12 months.
"With my work, on the farm, it's going to be at least 12 months.
"I think I will (have surgery) because otherwise I'll have to do all the rehab, where I can come back mid to end of the footy season next year but it could give way again if it's not properly done.
"Surgery will be probably the best bet."
McCarthy joined East Wagga Kooringal last summer but returned to Holbrook mid-season after five games for the Hawks.
The speedy defender became an integral part of the Brookers side which went on to clinch the club's first senior Hume League premiership since 2004.
"That was very good," McCarthy said.
"I wasn't expecting it because any team can beat any side on their day.
"The wet weather came through (in the grand final) and we know we can play wet weather footy because we played on a mudpit at Holbrook so we knew we could get the job done."
McCarthy's pace bowling was going to be a major weapon for Albury in the second half of the season.
"I've really been focusing on my bowling and I feel like I'm getting better at it," he said.
"So this is a bit of a shock and it sucks."
