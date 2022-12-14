The Border Mail
Corey McCarthy ruled out of football and cricket for a year with ACL injury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 15 2022 - 10:35am, first published 10:20am
Holbrook's Corey McCarthy has been dealt a major blow. Picture by Mark Jesser

Corey McCarthy is facing 12 months on the sidelines after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

