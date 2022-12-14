A Border truck driver will face court after being charged this week for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash on the Hume Highway south of Sydney.
The 37-year-old man from Wirlinga, east of Albury, was arrested at Albury police station on Wednesday.
"It will be alleged the Wirlinga man was the driver of a prime mover that collided with a 30-year-old man on the roadway and failed to stop," police said in a statement.
The incident occurred the northbound lanes of the highway at Narellan, southwest of Sydney.
Police from Campbelltown Police Area Command conducted a search of the site on Wednesday, October 12, after receiving a report that a person had possibly been hit by a truck earlier in the week.
"During the search human remains were located," police said.
The driver was charged with failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing death and driving in dangerous manner.
"A crime scene was established that was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Significant traffic delays were subsequently experienced."
The Wirlinga man was granted conditional bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on January 23.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
