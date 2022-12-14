The Border Mail
Wirlinga man arrested in Albury for alleged involvement in fatal crash on Hume Highway in Sydney's southwest

Updated December 15 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 10:45am
A Wirlinga man was arrested in Albury on Wednesday for allegedly driving a prime mover which killed a man on the Hume Highway at Narellan, southwest of Sydney, this week.

A Border truck driver will face court after being charged this week for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash on the Hume Highway south of Sydney.

