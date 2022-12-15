The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Steph Clancy reflects on her netball career and the prospect of success with Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Clancy is going into her fifth season at Lavington, who finished third on the Ovens and Murray A-grade ladder this year before being knocked out of the finals series by Wangaratta. Pictures by Ash Smith and James Wiltshire

You may not have seen Steph Clancy's name splashed across the headlines over the years - and that's exactly the way she likes it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.