You may not have seen Steph Clancy's name splashed across the headlines over the years - and that's exactly the way she likes it.
The unassuming Lavington netballer is happy to float through games with a minimum of fuss, quietly winning her battles and keeping the opposition at bay.
But around Lavington Sports Ground, the Panthers know exactly how much value Clancy brings to the table with a stellar career behind her and plenty of good years still to come.
The 27-year-old, a back-to-back best and fairest winner during her four years at Corowa-Rutherglen, has tested herself at state level and in regional representative netball en route to becoming a fixture in the highly competitive Ovens and Murray A-grade competition.
"Netball's given me quite a bit," Clancy reflected.
"My mother and father were out at Walbundrie for a long time so I've grown up around it and it's something that's in my blood, really.
"I do thoroughly enjoy Saturdays at netball and I love watching the game, I love playing the game and being a part of a club.
"This will be my fifth year at Lavington.
"Growing up in a real bush club, that sense of homeliness and community is so strong that I really do cling to that a lot.
"With Lavington, we're not 'in town' as such so you still feel like you're out in the sticks a little bit and I do thoroughly enjoy being up here on the hill.
"I'm someone that just loves achieving my role on the court for the greater good of the team.
"I'm really not someone that loves awards and all the rest of it, but I love being a really strong defensive player.
"I'm happy to fly under the radar, I do what I need to do and just make sure the club's a better place.
"I've done lots of coaching accreditation and I love this 15 to 18 age group where we can really hone in on the development of those girls because they'll go on to become great players."
Clancy coached the Panthers under-17s with Maddi Lloyd this year.
"That was a really good experience," Clancy said.
"The girls were great; we didn't win many games but we did pick young for their development so they would stick around and we've managed to do that with most of the girls, which is exciting.
"They were such a great group of girls and we were so happy to have them.
"Their fitness was improving, their skills were improving and recognising what they were improving on, that was really important."
Clancy may have grown up just half an hour from Lavington but it's been a roundabout route to get there.
"I started out at Walbundrie when I was seven or eight, played with them for quite a while and then went off to boarding school, St Francis in Leeton, so I played rep with Griffith and the CCC side in Sydney," she explained.
"It's really different playing bush netball to city netball, with different types of players, different builds and a different calibre, so it was really enjoyable.
"It taught me a lot and having a lot of different coaches throughout my youth was really important because that 15 to 17 year age group can really make or break a player.
"I was in the Southern Sports Academy for a few years, I did a bit of state stuff too and I did really enioy that progression.
"I played at Corowa-Rutherglen for four years and then moved across to Lavi when I was getting married and moving to Albury.
"It has progressed me.
"I never imagined, as a 15-year-old, that I'd play Ovens and Murray A-grade but it was definitely a driving factor for me and it's definitely something that I'm quite proud of achieving."
But Clancy and the Panthers are striving for more after their season was ended by a 49-45 semi-final defeat at the hands of Wangaratta.
"We definitely felt we could have gone further but that's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes," Clancy said.
"That's the hard part about sport and you have to deal with it.
"It was just deflation after the game.
"We knew we could have had that, it was to and fro and it was such a good game to play in.
"We love playing against Wang, it's just a shame we couldn't finish it off.
"In team sport, the end goal is a grand final, particularly in this area, and we definitely want to be going further next year."
