Sometimes we rush nowhere quickly.
The statement, by a First Nations elder at the recent national headspace forum, has struck a powerful chord with Leah Tylee.
And it has stayed with the new program manager for Albury-Wodonga headspace since she returned from Melbourne and ponders plans for the local youth mental health organisation.
Ms Tylee describes the depth and insight of speakers as inspiring and believes their work augurs well for the future.
She was particularly drawn to the session, Blackfellas aren't broken; we know how to do this!, which involved a "heart-felt and raw conversation" about a project in Western Australia to improve the Aboriginal community's access to mental health services and co-design more culturally secure centres.
The panel included First Nations voices (elders and young ambassadors for communities) and researchers from the Our Journey Our Story team who spoke of the journey to "dramatically shift the way organisations work with us and our communities".
Ms Tylee says the partnership has produced "thought-provoking" results; the work led by First Nations people.
"It was really evident how powerful the intergenerational connection was," she reflects.
"But the main thing was the way panellists spoke about the importance of moving slowly to build connection.
"The point was made that we don't often have the chance to be considered, to be careful and connected in the work we are doing.
"One of the elders used a beautiful local language word to essentially say sometimes we rush nowhere quickly."
That session helped reinforce Ms Tylee's own approach to leading Albury-Wodonga (and Wangaratta) headspace.
"I feel really comfortable about the need to listen first before we come out with plans," says the Beechworth resident, who was appointed to the role in September this year.
"I'm really looking forward to working with the youth reference group and building that community connection after years of lockdown."
Ms Tylee says it's too early for her to paint a clear and concise picture of the direction that will be taken but is adamant "a lot of my vision stems from connection".
"It's important we are guided by our young people and the community partners who provide support services in this space," she adds.
It's important we are guided by our young people and the community partners who provide support services in this space- Leah Tylee
She'd like to see "lively and engaging" groups, including re-igniting the family and friends group in 2023, informing local headspace initiatives.
"We want to be on the front foot around having the community's voice in our headspace centre."
Leah Tylee started her career in social work helping the homeless to access mental health supports.
Born and raised in Gippsland, she says working at the coal-face of homelessness in Melbourne was a "great start" to her career.
"It taught me how to connect with people - and to be authentic," she explains.
"Of course the ability to be authentic is an important part of any job but when you are working in wellbeing it's how you connect to others.
"The human-ness of the work is where we find the most support and the most healing."
Ms Tylee then moved to working with victims of family and domestic violence, leading a team that focused on the needs of children and young people.
"We were involved in a lot of innovative projects around understanding the impact of family violence on children," she says.
"It's important to recognise that children have their own unique experiences and needs in terms of the support required - and that may be separate to the parents or carers.
"For example, children and young people can still love and care for the parent who has been the perpetrator of violence and they need help to navigate that complex situation in a family system."
Ms Tylee moved to Beechworth in 2020 and took on a "broad role" supporting the local school community in bushfire recovery.
The work involved counselling as well as group programs to assist school staff and the community to support young people's wellbeing during a "difficult time of community and individual trauma".
She lives with her wife Elsa and says she has fallen in love with the region.
Albury-Wodonga headspace consortium chair Stuart Baker has described the national forum as "brave".
He says the highlight was the range of topics and speakers that truly embraced equality and inclusion.
And as he sat listening to the compelling presentation by Todd Fernando, Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ communities, Mr Baker thought to himself, "I will come back a more forgiving person from this ..."
Ms Tylee agrees, saying she returned "more hopeful" about the future for young queer people.
"Todd Fernando had a wonderful way of highlighting not only the vulnerabilities but also the incredible strength and resilience of our community," she says before adding he's welcome to visit here "any time".
"There is a lot of amazing youth-led work being done to make headspace centres really rainbow friendly.
"We need to be committed to supporting trans and gender diverse young people."
The take-home message for the Border contingent - and it's a message that has been sounded from the rooftops of the recent Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System - is the power of hearing from people with lived experience.
The "articulate and insightful" presentations by young people and family and friends of people with mental illness and poor mental wellbeing has resonated with attendees long after the conference closed.
"I am constantly amazed by the strength and ability of those with lived experience to share their truth," Ms Tylee says.
"It is vital we are continually grounded in those with lived experience - and to have people with lived experience working in this space - to help us improve our services and deliver brighter outcomes for young people."
Albury-Wodonga's headspace opened its doors in January, 2015.
Together, this community embraced the campaign to end the silence surrounding suicide and started a powerful conversation about the need for change, using butterflies as a public symbol of hope and activism.
The grassroots campaign culminated in a successful petition to secure a headspace centre on the border - a trip to Canberra saw more than 2000 signatures and 4000 signed butterflies presented to the then federal health minister Mark Butler.
The Albury-Wodonga headspace is located at 155 High Street, Wodonga - the youth mental health service supports young people aged 12 to 25 years.
It is open five days a week (9am to 5pm weekdays except for Wednesdays 10am- 6pm) and also offers online and telehealth supports after hours.
However headspace Albury Wodonga is not an acute mental health/crisis service - if you have immediate concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of a young person, you can contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.