The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

We still have some spaces available: St Stevens Uniting Church hosts Christmas lunch

AG
By Alice Gifford
December 16 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Stephen's Church volunteer Tim Calderwood and council chair Ross Spence are prepared for the Christmas Day lunch at the church, where they are expecting 90-odd people to attend. Picture by Ash Smith.

There is always a seat at the table at St Stevens in Wodonga, says organiser Ross Spence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.