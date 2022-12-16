There is always a seat at the table at St Stevens in Wodonga, says organiser Ross Spence.
For nearly 20 years the Beechworth Road Uniting Church has hosted a community lunch for Wodonga residents looking to share their Christmas Day with others.
"Christmas Day can be traumatic with memories from the past and for the isolated it can be a very difficult day," Mr Spence said.
"There are people out there in the community who are isolated at Christmas. We have offered this for many years and we still have some spaces available.
"The Christmas meal is for those in the community who may be isolated at this festive time or do not have the resources to celebrate," Mr Spence said.
However, Mr Spence said the impacts of the cost of living crisis was presenting a new raft of challenges this year.
"It is getting harder with food supplies, COVID limits and volunteers being harder to find for a commitment on this day," Mr Spence said.
"I believe it is the only one on offer across Albury-Wodonga."
Church doors will open for singles and couples to attend the lunch from 11.15 am on Christmas Day.
Mr Spence said he had decided to narrow down invitations to individuals and couples for the 90-person festivities in an attempt to combat isolation, assuming that families would have each other's company on the day.
Instead, families can collect festive food hampers from the church in the week ahead.
"They come here and for a few hours they can put that aside, join in and meet a few people."
