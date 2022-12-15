The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Casey Ardern and Jacob Cincurak pen extensions at Albury Wodonga Bandits

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Bandits has locked in Casey Ardern and Jacob Cincurak for next year. Both were key members of the respective outfits during 2022. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Wodonga Bandits is calling in the cavalry, welcoming back two experienced campaigners for next year's crusade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.