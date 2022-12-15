Albury Wodonga Bandits is calling in the cavalry, welcoming back two experienced campaigners for next year's crusade.
Men's captain Jacob Cincurak is back in black to lead the charge in 2023, while young dynamo Casey Ardern is champing at the bit for a shot at claiming back to back titles.
Ardern, 20, said there is a visceral buzz around the Bandits' women's front off the back of a glittering season.
"It was pretty amazing to be able to create history for the club, especially the women's program," she said.
"It's definitely a key memory for me having grown up around the town; I've been here for six seasons now and we've struggled at times, so to come out on top is amazing.
"We're hoping to go back to back, that's the plan."
Ardern was an integral part of the squad last season, playing 19 times in 2022 averaging more than 25 minutes on the court per game.
She rolled straight in from a stint at Montana State University to a championship winning side, meaning there's little to question about her intent to sign on for another year in Bandits' colours.
Ardern had no shortage of mentors to choose from last season, and that is again the case with former captain Emma Mahady returning to Lauren Jackson Stadium.
"Having Emma Mahady back is big for us, she's got that leadership that we need in the team," Ardern said.
"I grew up playing and training with her, she's someone I want to be like.
"She's one hell of a player, and it's great to have her back.
"Last season having Lauren Jackson there telling you to shoot the ball, having the best in the world back you was pretty amazing.
"Even learning off Unique (Thompson) who's played in the WNBA, it builds your confidence on the court having people back you that have played at such a high level."
However, for Cincurak the motive leans more toward unfinished business.
The 26-year-old captained a Bandits side which rounded out the NBL1 East campaign in 10th, and although the placing didn't fall in the desired bracket, the nature of performance has him eager to show the competition what the border based side has in its locker.
"I think we probably expected to place a little bit higher, but at the end of the season there were about three or four games where we lost by one or two points," he said.
"We were probably about seven or eight points from placing fourth and we ended up finishing 10th, but that's just the sport we play.
"It was fairly disappointing considering the start we had and what our expectations were, but there's definitely a lot of room for us to become a powerhouse in the league.
"Everything comes down to that top four, so if we can get there, I think anything is possible.
"We want to be a lively, entertaining team."
The Bandits were lively in many senses last season.
ALSO IN SPORT
Though the team's output on court at times didn't manifest in results, Haydn Kirkwood's charges enjoyed impressive run at the season's start, winning four of their opening six games.
Cincurak took confidence from slim losses against the competition's upper crust, and wishes to convert those sort of defeats in to wins in 2023.
But he wants the fans to be there to witness it.
"On the ladder Canberra and Newcastle finished first and third, and at home we lost to both of them by a point.
"That top eight in the league was really tight and it could have been anyone's game to the very end.
"We want to get kids here and inspire the young people to keep playing basketball, that makes it all worth it.
"You go away to some games and there are 30 people in the crowd, so when we can really get a fanbase around us it really makes Albury a special place to play."
