A group of Rutherglen water sport enthusiasts have called for access to Lake Moodemere to be fast-tracked after flooding damaged a connecting trail.
Resident Robert Banks, who is involved with the Moodemere Water Ski Club, said he had approached Parks Vic to get an idea as to when access to the lake would be restored.
"We just want people to be able to access the lake," he said. "A lot of people want to be able to use the lake for boating and fishing.
"At the moment, with the road closed, you can walk there but it's about a kilometre so if you're elderly it makes it difficult.
"There is a fence stopping vehicles getting on to the access road but no signage telling people why it's been shut off so some people are a bit confused."
Mr Banks said people from other districts were also puzzled as to whether access to the lake would be open for the Lake Moodemere Regatta which is held on the second weekend of January every year.
Mr Banks said he feared no action would be taken in time to fix the road.
A Parks Vic spokesman said the track to the lake had been closed for safety reasons.
"Water levels are currently receding, however there are sections that are still impacted by floodwater and are not safe for vehicles," he said.
"Hazardous trees also pose a risk to public safety and will need to be assessed before the area can be reopened.
"Parks Victoria are working to engage contractors to undertake track maintenance works once conditions allow.
"Parks Victoria sees the reopening of this track as a high priority and will continue to work towards reopening the track."
