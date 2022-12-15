The Border Mail
Rutherglen resident calls for speedy repairs to Lake Moodemere access track

TH
By Ted Howes
December 16 2022 - 10:00am
Access to the annual regatta at Lake Moodemere might be hampered if a track isn't fixed in time, Rutherglen residents fear. Picture by Mark Jesser

A group of Rutherglen water sport enthusiasts have called for access to Lake Moodemere to be fast-tracked after flooding damaged a connecting trail.

