Chiltern residents have offered a mixed response to a plan for a climate-themed playground tipped to cost up to $15 million.
While most residents on a Chiltern community social media page are delighted at the prospect of a tourism drawcard, some still held reservations about money being spent on a playground when flood-damaged roads were in need of repair.
Elizabeth Masters on the Chiltern Community Group page congratulated Indigo Shire Council for supporting the Climb-it project which will feature climbing frames, pools and play equipment.
"What a wonderful asset it will be for our community and businesses," she said. "Congratulations Indigo Council for supporting such a great project. It's come about through community consultation."
Resident Esther Bates said: "It will be a year or two before it gets started, I would hope the shire had our roads fixed before then."
The concept design report for the project was passed for public exhibition at the Indigo Shire Council meeting last Tuesday night.
