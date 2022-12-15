The Border Mail
'Climb-it' playground plan for Chiltern gets thumbs-up from netizens

By Ted Howes
December 16 2022 - 7:00am
How the Sun and Rainbow play structure at the Chiltern Destination Playspace, titled Climb-it, may look if it gains funding and is ultimately passed by Indigo Shire Council. The project has several stages. Picture supplied

Chiltern residents have offered a mixed response to a plan for a climate-themed playground tipped to cost up to $15 million.

