Trainer Ron Stubbs has warned punters to forgive the first-up flop of Sparring at Canberra ahead of the $60,000 3YO & Up Class One Hcp, (1000m) at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Sparring, who started as the $1.65-favourite, finished near the tail of the field at Canberra last month when resuming from a 29-week spell.
Stubbs revealed Sparring had suffered a bout of cardiac arrhythmia which was responsible for the lacklustre performance.
"I was disappointed with the run immediately after the race but once it was discovered there was an issue (cardiac arrhythmia) with the horse, I guess it was some consolation," Stubbs said.
"I was happy with the horse leading into the Canberra run but it's always in the back of your mind if they have come back when they are resuming.
"But the problem has been resolved now so you put it behind you and move on."
Sparring was a recent trial winner at Wagga to help ease Stubbs' mind that his promising gelding was once again ready to show his potential.
"He trialled very well at Wagga the other day, so that indicates to me that the horse is back on track again hopefully," he said.
In what looks like an open race on paper, Sparring is quoted as a $7.50-chance and has the services of in-form hoop Craig Williams.
Williams has a tricky draw to navigate after Sparring drew gate 14 in the field comprising 12 runners plus four emergencies.
"It looks like a very open race with a lot of lightly-raced gallopers with good form," Stubbs said.
"It will certainly provide a good test for my horse.
"We are not going to the races thinking we are the horse to beat.
"But it will be a good yardstick to see where the horse is at and what he is capable of going forward.
"Barrier 14 is not ideal but he shouldn't find any trouble out there and hopefully can slide across under his own steam and settle somewhere just off the speed."
The stable will have a two-pronged attack with Boss Lady Rocks set to contest the $60,000 3YO & Up Benchmark 70 Hcp, (1000m).
Boss Lady Rocks was a Moonee Valley winner three starts back before running another honest race at her most race start at Pakenham in metropolitan company when finishing fifth.
ALSO IN SPORT
Stubbs said Boss Lady Rocks doesn't know how to run a bad race.
"I was very happy with Boss Lady Rocks' run at Pakenham," he said.
"It was a Saturday metropolitan race and she only got beaten 2.5-lengths in a tick outside the track record.
"There were also a couple of smart horses that finished behind her.
"We are down in class but up in weight but hopefully we can compensate for that with the 3kg claim."
