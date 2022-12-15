A MAYOR has described the Riverina Highway, west of Albury, as being in a disgraceful condition
The comment came as the NRMA this week highlighted a backlog in expenditure on roads, with the Murray area having a 42 per cent annual increase, the highest in NSW, in the most recent financial year recorded.
The NRMA wants new methods of support and a "technology-based audit" to allow for a predictive maintenance approach instead of a scheduled one.
Across the Murray area, which extends from Albury to Wentworth, there was a 42 per cent jump in the backlog on roads spending from 2019-20 to 2020-21.
Within it, Albury is up by 26.5 per cent, Federation 33.7 and Murray River, which covers Moama, 101.9.
The situation will have worsened in recent months with rain and flooding and the NSW government has provided extra money for councils to repair potholes.
Berrigan mayor Matt Hannan, who chairs RAMJO which covers 11 councils on the border and in the MIA, said NSW's roads network "is in a deplorable state".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The Riverina Highway is a disgrace between Finley and Albury," Cr Hannan said.
He said it appeared there was a lack of workers fixing the state-funded road which was damaged by recent floods and cut at times.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke said the pothole money helped his council.
"The pothole money was handy and I believe our staff have done a great job with potholes through harvest to make those roads more passable over the past month," Cr Bourke said.
"There will be a big focus on grave resheeting but it's a big issue and one we need to keep on top of over time."
Cr Bourke said some seals, including one on Urana-Boree Creek Road, had been removed and turned into gravel sections as a stopgap.
In reply to the NRMA report, the NSW Opposition's roads spokesman John Graham noted the state government had not met a commitment from 2019 that 15,000 of rural council roads would be swapped to the state to allow for better maintenance.
"That is a broken promise that touches the north, the south, the west of our state, all those councils looking for assistance, none of it has been delivered," he said.
"In fact, the only road that will have been transferred is a single road in the city.
"Well, this was never about city roads, this was always a regional roads promise."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.