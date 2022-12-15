Albury Cricket Club is looking for a new senior coach.
Co-coaches Jerim Hayes and Alex Popko are stepping down at the end of the season but will continue to play at Billson Park.
While the duo's resignation marks the end of an era in one sense, Hayes and Popko hope their successor will bring the X-Factor and fresh perspective needed to turn Albury from challengers into champions.
Grand finalists for the first time last season, after reaching back-to-back prelims, they're determined to get on the front foot rather than allow the team to grow stale.
"It's been a discussion that's reared its head at the end of every season for the last few years," Popko said.
"There was a burning desire after last year's result, and the two years prior, to go again.
"But we're both avid sports fans and we look at how others do it; when you're at the top of your game, you need to keep evolving, so how do we keep getting better, how do we keep our group engaged?
"We've been there for eight and 10 years respectively, in coaching roles together for three-quarters of that, and the time has come where we both want to spend a bit more time with our families.
"How do we get a different spin on the group, how do we keep evolving and ultimately prolong our own playing careers?
"We've always thought about the future of the club, and rather than wait until the end of the season and just drop it when everyone's not thinking about cricket, we thought if we can get this out there now, it gives us plenty of time to explore who would be an ideal candidate to come in and have full rein to do what they want to do.
"It also allows us, as a match committee, and the people involved in the club, to make sure this person is the right fit."
The pair may have led Albury further than they've ever gone before but Hayes is comfortable stepping away.
"It's a long time to hear the same voices," he said.
"It's that saying about legacy: when you're on top of your game, change your game.
"That's not to say we're on top of winning A-grade premierships but we're on top of a lot of things and we like to think we're a place where people want to play cricket.
"Why not go and get the next coach, get a fresh energy and fresh voice with the support of us?
"We're not going anywhere, we're not going to slide out the back door and sail off into the sunset because we love the place too much.
"It's more about saying 'what does the future looks like?' and that's not necessarily next year but what do the next three years, five years look like?
"Making the decision now, we've got the remainder of the cricket season to go and find our person: male, female, old, young, there might be an internal candidate and this gives them time to think 'can I do it?'
"It might be someone sitting outside the comp or outside the region, we don't know.
"But we don't want to get to April and then say 'what are we going to do next year?' and spend the winter, when everyone's in footy mode, trying to find a cricket coach.
"This is about getting on the front foot.
"We like to think we're up there in terms of the way we go about things and this is one way we think we can get the jump on the opposition."
Albury sits fourth on the provincial first-grade ladder at the halfway stage of the season, so what will the incoming coach inherit?
"A great group of men at the top level and great support off the field," Hayes said.
"They're inheriting a group that's driven, that reached a grand final last year and two prelims before that, so that's the sort of expectation of where we like to sit now.
"We go about it in a way that's unique.
"We're a pretty social bunch and we don't take ourselves too seriously.
"Our next coach could be a player, it could be a non-player, they could come in with a different set of expectations but we'd like to think we're open to anything."
One non-negotiable is the values Hayes, Popko and captain Ross Dixon have made central to the environment at Billson Park over recent years.
"We've taken a bit of time to build the culture we want and that's been evolving with the way society is going," Popko said.
"We've made cricket very family-friendly, we've tried to include the wives and girlfriends along with the kids, to make cricket an enjoyable place to be, not just for those partaking in the game.
"That was what we built first and the results started coming a bit later so we don't want to go away from that.
"Whoever comes in can have a bit of a fresh outlook but that's where the baseline is now.
"We've got a demographic where there are a lot of kids running around and it is a good place to be.
"That's probably the biggest thing, the culture.
"We've faced a lot of adversity, off the field, in our time, and we've been very big about support throughout the club for family first.
"Family always comes first.
"Cricket is a privilege, something we get to do and enjoy but we've always said to people 'we need to look after what's going on at home first' because if the home life's no good, cricket's a chore or it doesn't happen.
"There's been a lot of rein for people to go and do what needs to be done, off the field, and in doing that, we've had a pretty good group who have enjoyed each other's company without over-doing it, without getting burnt out and that's what we want to keep."
Hayes and Popko have faced their own challenges along way, juggling cricket commitments with issues away from the game.
"It's a battle," Popko admitted.
"But at the same time, the cricket club and a group of blokes who you call your best mates is a sanctuary as well.
"The biggest thing about sporting clubs, in my 20-plus years of senior sport, it's a place where you can go and forget about your other problems, even if it's just for an hour-and-a-half.
"Everybody knows that being in your own thoughts, especially if things are going poorly, can be the worst thing for you and I've used it as a sanctuary.
"Yes, it's a bit different when you have to be the energy and the voice (as coach) but at the same time, it's probably what's helped me get through some stuff as well."
"Both of us have had things going on in our personal lives," Hayes added.
"But what we've created over the journey, you don't just instantly go bang, here's a supportive cricket club', it's the people around it.
"It started 10 years ago when I got there, eight years ago when Alex got there with Kade (Brown).
"The support network from our cricket club, I think we lead the way.
"Other people may disagree but we're certainly in the top echelon of how we go about it.
"We touch on the fact Corey McCarthy's just done his knee and the first thing I said to him was 'I don't care about the cricket, it's more about how are you going?'
"That's what we're about, we're about the people and our next coach is going to walk into a place that's supportive no matter what, whether they're old, young, playing or non-playing.
"I think this is a great place to be."
