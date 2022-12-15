The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Jerim Hayes and Alex Popko stepping down as co-coaches of Albury Cricket Club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 15 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Popko and Jerim Hayes. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Cricket Club is looking for a new senior coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.