Record donations for Junction Support Services Christmas Drive, with help from businesses

By Alice Gifford
December 17 2022 - 10:00am
Henri's Bakery co-owner Ian Shirley has hosted a drop-off point for Junction's Christmas drive at his Wodonga bakery for three years in a row. His daughter-in-law Annie Shirley says Junction Support is supporting more families each year. Picture by Ash Smith.

One day remains to make a donation to an annual Christmas drive, as support services struggle with the increased number of Border families experiencing hardship.

Alice Gifford

Local News

