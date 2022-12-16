One day remains to make a donation to an annual Christmas drive, as support services struggle with the increased number of Border families experiencing hardship.
The annual Christmas drive will close its collection points for toys and gifts over the weekend, but donations can be made at the Junction Support Services office until December 19.
"We've seen an influx of the need for financial support around food, basic essentials and then Christmas because they can't afford to buy their children presents," Ms Shirley said. "They go without."
The Christmas drive was introduced as a pandemic program and uses a number of Albury and Wodonga businesses as donation drop off locations.
Though COVID restrictions have since been lifted, the crises of homelessness and cost of living have only worsened, so Junction Support Services resolved to keep and grow the drive.
Ms Shirley's father-in-law Ian, co-owner of Henri's Bakery, hosted a drop-off point.
"It was here last year too," Mr Shirley said. "We're always involved in the community. All this sort of stuff just seems to happen, you don't have to push it."
Wodonga-based Junction Support Services has run the Christmas Drive since 2020, with growing support from the community
Last year the Christmas Drive enabled the service to supply gifts to over 100 families, including 200 individual children.
"One of the staff members got her children to do the cans and bottle collection," Ms Shirley said.
"It is getting other kids to understand that not every child is as lucky as they are, and they can participate in sharing and being generous."
